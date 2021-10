A body was found Wednesday in a river in Hampton, New Hampshire.

State police say members of the Hampton River Boat Club on Landing Road were removing docks for the season when they discovered the body in the river shortly before noon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police did not say how long the body is thought to have been in the water.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-227-2114.