Body found near Edgecomb preserve in Maine, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead near the Schmid Land Preserve in Edgecomb, Maine, on Tuesday morning.

A hunter called 911 to report the body near Old County Road around 9:30a.m., according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central have taken over the case.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and confirm the man’s identity.

Authorities have not released further details about the incident.