Revere Beach

Body found on Revere Beach

There is no threat to public safety, Massachusetts State Police said after a body was found off the coast of Revere

NBC10 Boston

A body was found in the water Monday at Revere Beach, according to investigators.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to reports of an object floating in the water off Revere's coast.

Police determined that object to be a body and said there is no threat to public safety.

Authorities did not give any information about the person or how they are believed to have died.

No further details were immediately available.

