Body found on Revere Beach

A body was found in the water Monday at Revere Beach, according to investigators.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to reports of an object floating in the water off Revere's coast.

Police determined that object to be a body and said there is no threat to public safety.

Authorities did not give any information about the person or how they are believed to have died.

No further details were immediately available.