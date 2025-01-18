Boston Police Department

Body found under bridge between East Boston, Chelsea

By Asher Klein

File photo of a Boston Police Department boat in Boston Harbor
Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

A person's body was found under a bridge in a river feeding Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police say.

The body was in the water under the McArdle Bridge, which connects East Boston and Chelsea, according to Boston police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They didn't immediately have any further information to share, noting only that homicide detectives were investigating.

More Boston news

Boston 3 hours ago

Latest women's march set for Saturday on Boston Common

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Rain to start Boston's weekend, before winter storm hits with snow

Massachusetts Jan 17

Former Brigham and Women's doctor indicted on rape charges

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Boston Police DepartmentChelseaEast Boston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us