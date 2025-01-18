Body found under bridge between East Boston, Chelsea

A person's body was found under a bridge in a river feeding Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police say.
The body was in the water under the McArdle Bridge, which connects East Boston and Chelsea, according to Boston police.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
They didn't immediately have any further information to share, noting only that homicide detectives were investigating.
More Boston news
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.