Body of 65-year-old boater recovered from Beverly waters

The U.S. Coast Guard was involved in a search off the coast of Beverly, Massachusetts

By Erin Logan and Lara Salahi

The body of a 65-year-old man was recovered from the waters near Beverly, Massachusetts.

The Beverly Harbormaster reported that a boat washed up off the coast around 7 p.m., and that a person had fallen off the boat.

The Essex County District Attorney's office confirmed on Sunday that the body was recovered. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected, but the incident remains under investigation.

