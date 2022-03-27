Local

Fall River

Body of a Deceased Male Discovered in Taunton River

The matter is currently under investigation

On Sunday afternoon, the Fall River Police Department received a report of a body floating in the Taunton River near the vicinity of Battleship Cove.

When Police and the Fall River Fire Department arrived, they discovered the body of a deceased male whose identity is currently unknown.

Detectives from the Fall River Major Crimes Division, along with State Police Detectives have begun an investigation into the tragedy.

