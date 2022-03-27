Body of a Deceased Male Discovered in Taunton River

On Sunday afternoon, the Fall River Police Department received a report of a body floating in the Taunton River near the vicinity of Battleship Cove.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

When Police and the Fall River Fire Department arrived, they discovered the body of a deceased male whose identity is currently unknown.

Detectives from the Fall River Major Crimes Division, along with State Police Detectives have begun an investigation into the tragedy.