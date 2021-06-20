Body of Man Recovered From Narragansett Bay; Search Continues for Child

A 30-year-old man's body has been found during the search for him and an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the waters off Conimicut Point Park in Warwick, Rhode Island, on Sunday.

The man was recovered unresponsive in Narragansett Bay and taken ashore to EMS, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter just before 8:20 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it would continue searching through the night for the girl, who remained missing as of 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

#Update The #USCG Cutter COHO will continue searching through the night for the 11-year old girl.



Crews from STA Castle Hill and Air Station #CapeCod will continue searching at first light, tomorrow morning. #SAR #RhodeIsland #Narragansett — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2021

Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Warwick Fire and Police departments, and Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force, have been involved in the search.

Video from our affiliate WJAR shows a Coast Guard helicopter flying over the bay, with several boats, divers and other officials in the water or on the shore.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said on Facebook that he was at the scene for quite a while Sunday, where the fire department chaplain was with the family.

"We've gotten some somber news today," Picozzi shared. "Two swimmers are missing (one adult and one child) off the shore of Conimicut Point."

He later shared an update on Facebook, noting the man's body had been recovered but that the Coast Guard was continuing to search for the child.

Picozzi also said the man reportedly did not know the 11-year-old girl but was trying to save her.

"He lost his life trying to save the child," Picozzi said. "He was a hero."

The mayor also said that two other people were pulled from the water and transported to the hospital. It's not immediately clear how they factor into the incident or what their conditions are.