Body of missing kayaker found by authorities

The body of a missing kayaker in Whitefield, New Hampshire was found by authorities early Wednesday morning.

Divers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department discovered the body of 33-year-old Caleb Sweatt, of Lancaster, New Hampshire at round 8:15 a.m. near the location he was last seen.

Authorities had received a 911 call about a possible drowning at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday at Burns Pond

Sweatt was out for an evening paddle with friends, according to the investigation. They contacted 911 when they were unable to locate him.

“On behalf of all the first responders that participated in the search I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Caleb Sweatt.” said NH Fish and Game in a press release.