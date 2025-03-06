Body of missing Sturbridge man found in Holland

The body of a man reported missing from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, was found in Holland late last month, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say 29-year-old Austin Schepper of Sturbridge was last seen on Feb. 11. His body was found in neighboring Holland on Feb. 26, off Union Road, the Hampden District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Investigators did not say how they believe he died.

The investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at (413) 505-5993.

No other details were immediately released.