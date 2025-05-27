New Hampshire

Body of missing UNH student found near shoreline of Little Bay

Alexis Garcia was last seen on Nov. 21, 2024, and his car was found several days later

By Marc Fortier

Police lights
The body of a University of New Hampshire student reported missing last year was found Friday near the shoreline of Little Bay in Newington.

Alexis Garcia, a 24-year-old from Illinois with ties to the U.S. Navy and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, was last seen by friends on Nov. 21, 2024. His black Mercedes was found near the Scammell Bridge rest area off Route 4 five days later after a welfare check was requested, according to police.

Numerous searches were conducted over the past six months by multiple law enforcement agencies, without success.

But Durham police said they responded to Newington around 3:30 p.m. Friday after police there said someone had found a body near the shoreline on Little Bay. A subsequent investigation and evidence located with the body led police to believe the body was Garcia's.

The body was positively identified by the state medical examiner's office on Sunday after an autopsy was conducted.

Durham police said foul play is not suspected, and their investigation has now been closed.

