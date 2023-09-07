Massachusetts

Body pulled from canal in Lowell

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A body was pulled from a canal in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Someone walking spotted the body near 110 Canal St. around 11 a.m. That person reported it to an officer at the Lowell District Court, which is across the street, and that officer called police and fire.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death. The DA said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

An investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.

