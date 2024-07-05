Body pulled from water in Newport

A body was recovered from the water in Newport, Rhode Island, on Wednesday.

The Department of Environmental Management says the discovery was made at the shoreline near Brenton Point State Park, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports. There was no immediate identification of the body.

According to WJAR, the body was pulled from the same area where Dexter Gutierrez Matias, of East Providence, went missing on June 23.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search for Gutierrez Matias that was later suspended. The 20-year-old was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water, and, according to his family, he was learning how to swim when a rip current swept him off his feet, WJAR reports.

The water is rough and choppy, according to residents in the area who say it's not a good place for swimming.

"Anything can happen. I'm a good swimmer, but these riptides, unbelievable," resident Allen McGinnes told WJAR.