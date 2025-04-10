Body recovered from Merrimack River identified as Lowell man, DA says

A body pulled from the Merrimack River last week has been identified as that of a Lowell man who was reported missing earlier this year.

The Essex District Attorney's Office said on April 3 Lawrence police received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. from a resident of the 50 Island Street Apartments who has a view of the Merrimack River. The caller said they believed a person was being swept down the river by the current.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The North Andover Fire Department responded and launched a boat, and around 7:21 p.m., they recovered a body from the river just north of the Amazon facility in North Andover, the district attorney's office said. Firefighters said they estimate they retrieved the man's body in the Haverhill portion of the river.

The body was identified as Leon Langlais, 71, of Lowell. Langlais was reported missing to Lowell police in late January.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The incident is under the investigation of state police assigned to the district attorney's office. The cause and manner of the man's death will be determined by the chief medical examiner's office.

The investigation is ongoing.