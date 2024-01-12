Body recovered from river in Newbury; residents warned to stay out of water

The body of a man caught in a rushing river in Newbury, Massachusetts, was recovered on Friday, according to authorities.

Police and fire crews responded to Parker River just after 6:30 p.m. after a man reportedly became stuck in the water near River Street in Newbury's Byfield community.

A bystander tried to go into the river to reach him, but couldn't, Newbury police said.

"He said he went on, got close to him but just couldn't quite reach him. And then, the dive team and everything else came right in after that and they obviously had a hard time, too," Shaun Searle told NBC10 Boston on Friday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Neighbors said Parker River can be unpredictable — nearly dry at times but when storms hit, like the one this week, it can overflow.

The river was reinvigorated by this week's snow and rainstorms, stirring up powerful undercurrents that can be dangerous to those who encounter them.

"When I walked there the other day, it was surging, there was some white water," explained Joan Simeone, Newbury resident.

Rescue crews worked overnight before they were able to pull the man's body — challenged by the raging river.

"When responders arrived on scene, they extracted the good Samaritan safely who received treatment by an ambulance and was released. And then attempted to extract the party who was stuck in the water," said Police Chief Patricia Fisher.

The man reportedly drowned to the shock of neighbors, who were reminded of the dangers in the depths of the Parker River.

"Everybody knows you have to be careful around there. Just got to be careful," said Searle.

Fisher said she doesn't know why the man was in the river in the first place. His name hasn't been released.

More rain is on the way this weekend, which means Parker River will be strengthened once again, and a warning for people to stay clear.