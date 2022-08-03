Body Found in Water at Boston's Carson Beach; 2nd Person Found Unresponsive

A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday, officials said, and a second person was found unresponsive at the beach later in the day.

The condition of the second person wasn't immediately, and it wasn't clear if the two incidents were related.

The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported. Troopers responded to Mother's Rest Area, as did the Boston Fire Department, and a body was located, Massachusetts State Police confirmed.

The Boston Fire Department pulled the body from the water, state police said, and the person was confirmed dead.

Very few details were provided, including any information identifying the individual or what may have happened in the incident. State police referred additional inquiries to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The second incident was reported to police about 3:35 p.m. up the beach, near H Street, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the other person, other than that the incident did not appear to have been a drowning.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.