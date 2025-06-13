Body that washed ashore in Westerly, RI, identified as Massachusetts man

Human remains that washed ashore in Westerly, Rhode Island, last month have been identified as belonging to a Massachusetts man.

South Kingstown police said in a press release Friday that the state medical examiner's office informed them the remains that washed ashore May 14 have been identified as belonging to 31-year-old Eric Wein, of Massachusetts.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Wein was reported missing to the Mansfield Police Department on April 18, and his vehicle was found on Ocean Avenue in South Kingstown on April 10.

South Kingston police said no foul play is suspected and they have concluded their investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The remains were found in Westerly's Watch Hill neighborhood, a short distance from singer Taylor Swift's house and the iconic Ocean House.