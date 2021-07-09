Bodycam Footage From Wakefield Standoff Shown in Court

Police bodycam footage from the armed standoff that partially shut down Interstate 95 last weekend in Massachusetts was presented in court Friday.

A dangerousness hearing for six of the suspects incorporated bodycam video from a state trooper who encountered the Rise of the Moors on the highway in Wakefield Saturday.

Members of the group told police they were heading from Rhode Island to Maine for "training."

Investigators say the men in the standoff from the Rise of the Moors group were in military-style gear with rifles but no license to carry.

"We don't plan on making any unnecessary stops," one of the men said. "We have fuel in our truck. We're going to gas up so we can keep going through."

Six men were ordered to be held without bail Friday. Four more have hearings on Tuesday.

Police have identified eight of the 11 suspects who were arrested after an hours long armed standoff with police off Interstate 95 in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Saturday. All of them claimed to be part of a group called the Rise of the Moors.