Boil Water Order: E. Coli Found in Burlington Drinking Water System

E. Coli was found Thursday in the water in Burlington, leading the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to issue a boil water order.
The town said the bacteria had been found in three of 11 samples from its drinking water system.
"These bacteria can make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems," the town said in a statement.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
People in Burlington should not drink or use tap water without boiling it first.