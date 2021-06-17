Local

Massachusetts

Boil Water Order: E. Coli Found in Burlington Drinking Water System

E. Coli was found Thursday in the water in Burlington, leading the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to issue a boil water order.

The town said the bacteria had been found in three of 11 samples from its drinking water system.

"These bacteria can make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems," the town said in a statement.

People in Burlington should not drink or use tap water without boiling it first.

More information can be found here.

