Boil Water Order Lifted in Burlington

A boil water order for Burlington, Massachusetts, was lifted Saturday after multiple tests confirmed there is no E. coli present in the town's water system.

The determination was made by Burlington's Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) following 37 confirmatory tests of samples taken throughout town, officials said in a release.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We are confident that the town’s water is safe to drink and we thank the community for their patience while we worked to address these concerns,” DPW Director John Sanchez said.

The Town of Burlington Department of Public Works is pleased to announce that the boiling water order for the Town of Burlington has been rescinded. Follow up testing revealed no E. Coli. — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) June 19, 2021

Residents may resume normal water usage once they have completed the following steps, Sanchez said:

Residents should run their faucets for 10 minutes to clear out any built up water in their pipes

Residents should dispose of ice and make ice twice using their refrigerator’s ice maker before using the ice

Residents should remove and replace water filters

If you're wondering why the water is sputtering, or discolored, or even why your water pressure is low, here are the answers to those and other frequently asked questions about what to do after a drinking water advisory.

People who live in Burlington, Massachusetts, are being ordered to boil water after traces of E. coli were found.

E. coli was found Thursday in three of 11 samples from the town's drinking water, leading the DEP to issue the boil water order advising residents to not drink or use tap water without boiling it for a minute first.

E. coli can cause diarrhea, nausea, headaches, cramps, jaundice and fatigue, though those symptoms can also be caused by other illnesses. The town did not mention receiving any reports of illnesses associated with the bacteria.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the contamination. Although residents no longer need to boil water before drinking or cooking, the DPW is continuing to work closely with the DEP.

Anyone who wants more information should visit the town's website or call the DPW at 781-270-1670.