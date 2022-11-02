Boil Water Order Reaches Third Week in NH Community as Form Scheduled

A public forum has been scheduled in Rye, New Hampshire as an order for residents in the town to boil their water approaches a fourth week.

Rye Town Administrator Matthew Scruton, along with Select Board Chair Philip D. Winslow, Water Superintendent Arik Jones, the Rye Water District Commission and Fire Chief Mark Cotreau announced a informational session on Sunday at Rye Junior High School from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The order was initially issued on Oct. 12 following the discovery of E. coli in the town's water supply.

Officials said that daily lift samples conducted Tuesday should be available later Wednesday or early Thursday. Tank 1 in Rye on Washington Road was inspected on Monday, officials said, with no issues detected. About 1/4 an inch of sediment was discovered in the tank, officials said, an amount which is within acceptable state limits.

Bottled water distribution service has resumed in town, officials said, until the order is lifted. Residents are allowed to pick up one case of water per day, officials said, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rye Fire Station.