Some Bolton, Conn. residents being advised to shelter in place after crash

A person has been taken into custody after residents in Bolton were asked to shelter in place and lock their doors Friday night.

The town of Bolton said an accident happened at the intersection of Brandy Street and Hanover Farms. State police said people inside of the car took off on foot.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Town officials told residents in the immediate area to shelter in place and lock their doors.

If you see someone suspicious, police said you shouldn't approach them and to call 911 or Troop K at 860-465-5400.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No specific information about the incident was immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.