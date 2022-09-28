Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Stow

Bomb Squad Responds for Suspicious Package at Stow Shopping Center

The package was spotted by workers at The Stow Shopping Plaza on Great Road around 11 a.m.

By Thea DiGiammerino

A sign that reads "Stow Shopping Center" with a firetruck parked in the background
Stow Fire Department

The Massachusetts State Bomb Squad has been called in to investigate a suspicious package in Stow, Massachusetts Wednesday.

The Stow Fire Department confirmed emergency crews were called to The Stow Shopping Center on Great Road around 11 a.m. when workers at the plaza noticed the package and called 911.

Stow police and fire are on scene and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad has been called in. The public is warned to avoid the area during the investigation.

More details were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

StowMassachusettsbomb squadsuspicious package
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us