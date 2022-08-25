Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Woburn

Bomb Threat at Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn Prompts Evacuation

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad is now conducting a sweep of the building

By Matt Fortin

Crews respond to a bomb threat at Middlesex Superior Courthouse in Woburn
NBC10 Boston

A courthouse in Woburn has been evacuated following a bomb threat Thursday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The threat at Middlesex Superior Court prompted a response from Massachusetts State Police detectives and the agency's Bomb Squad, who are currently on scene. The bomb squad is working on a sweep of the building.

Bomb threats are rarely credible or involve actual explosives, but emergency crews take these kinds of threats seriously and investigate them before giving an all clear.

Massachusetts State Police said it will provide updates on the situation at Middlesex Superior Courthouse as the investigation into the threat unfolds.

