Connecticut Attorney General said bomb threat was made to his home

Attorney General William Tong said Friday that a bomb threat was made to his home in Stamford.
He said his family is safe and thanked law enforcement for their response.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
“I want to thank the state and local police and first responders for their professionalism and hard work today in responding to this threat. I am grateful that my family is safe. I am going to continue to do my job fighting for and protecting Connecticut families,” Tong said in a statement.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.