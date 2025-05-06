Boston Restaurant Talk

Bombay Baking Co. in Woburn to expand to second location

Bombay Baking Co.

A bakery in the northern suburbs of Boston is expanding to another space, with this one being west of the city.

According to a post within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page from Kiat Cormier of ChewOnThis, Bombay Baking Co. is planning to open in Framingham, with the upcoming location joining its original in Woburn. A What Now Boston article mentions that Koushik “Babu” Koganti of Flying Lion Hospitality Group is behind the business, while the Milford Daily News says that the upcoming shop will sell such options as flatbreads, wraps, kathi rolls, samosas, and savory pastry puffs, with the items being made in Woburn and brought over to Framingham.

The address for the upcoming location of Bombay Baking Co. in Framingham is 495 Worcester Road (Route 9), Framingham, MA, 01701. The website for the business is at https://www.bombaybakingco.boston/

