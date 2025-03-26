Boston Restaurant Talk

Bonanza Bites & Cocktails to open in former Cornerstone space in Somerville

By Boston Restaurant Talk

coromandel cocktails

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that a Somerville restaurant that was ordered closed earlier this year by the Board of Health had shut down for good, and now we have learned that a new dining spot is moving into the space.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a Bluesky post from @troysch1.bsky.social, Bonanza Bites & Cocktails is planning to open on Beacon Street, taking over the space where The Cornerstone had been. A Reddit thread indicates that the upcoming eatery will be "a South and Central American tapas / cocktails bar" while a poster within the thread mentions that it will be under different ownership from the former Cornerstone, which had replaced R.F. O'Sullivan & Son in 2023, then changing management last summer before being shut down by the Board of Health for unspecified reasons in January.

This appears to have no connection to the Bonanza chain of casual steakhouses that once had locations in the Greater Boston area.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the upcoming Bonanza Bites & Cocktails is 282 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA, 02143. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/bonanzasomerville/

[Earlier Article]
The Cornerstone in Somerville Has Closed Permanently

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Karen Read 11 mins ago

Karen Read has a new lawyer: An alternate juror from her last trial

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)  
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us