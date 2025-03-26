[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that a Somerville restaurant that was ordered closed earlier this year by the Board of Health had shut down for good, and now we have learned that a new dining spot is moving into the space.

According to a Bluesky post from @troysch1.bsky.social, Bonanza Bites & Cocktails is planning to open on Beacon Street, taking over the space where The Cornerstone had been. A Reddit thread indicates that the upcoming eatery will be "a South and Central American tapas / cocktails bar" while a poster within the thread mentions that it will be under different ownership from the former Cornerstone, which had replaced R.F. O'Sullivan & Son in 2023, then changing management last summer before being shut down by the Board of Health for unspecified reasons in January.

This appears to have no connection to the Bonanza chain of casual steakhouses that once had locations in the Greater Boston area.

The address for the upcoming Bonanza Bites & Cocktails is 282 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA, 02143. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/bonanzasomerville/

The Cornerstone in Somerville Has Closed Permanently