Bones Found in Eastham Marsh Area Undergo Testing

Bones of an unknown origin were found in the marsh area of Fort Hill in Eastham, Massachusetts, according to police.

The Eastham Police Department, and Law Enforcement Rangers from the National Park Service responded to a report that bones were found near the shoreline of the marsh on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. It was not immediately apparent as to what type of bones were found.

The area was secured as a crime scene, "out of an abundance of caution," police said, and resources were contacted from the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape Cod and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Park Rangers maintained a perimeter while the bones and surrounding area were documented by State Police Crime Scene Services, and the Office of the Medical Examiner responded to take custody of the bones for further testing.

The area was back open to the public at approximately 4 p.m. The investigation into the identification of the bones is collectively ongoing by the aforementioned agencies, and pending results from the Office of the Medical Examiner.