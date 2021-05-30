Boogie Boarder Rescued From Water by Trio of Eastham Police, Rangers

A boogie boarder caught in a strong current and pulled out to sea was rescued by a trio of responders in Eastham, Massachusetts, authorities say.
Police and National Park Service Rangers responded to a report of two people struggling in the water at Nauset Light Beach around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Eastham police said. In arriving, they found one of the people had managed to make it back to shore.
Two Eastham police officers, Jake McGrath and Vicki Wagner, along with a ranger, dove into action out in the water. They reached the person and brought them safely to shore, where they were evaluated by the Eastham Fire Department.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The Eastham Police Department called the officers' response heroic, and that the situation may have had a "tragic outcome" had they not leapt into action.