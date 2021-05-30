Local

Water Rescue

Boogie Boarder Rescued From Water by Trio of Eastham Police, Rangers

The boogie boarder was caught in a strong current at Nauset Light Beach

By Alec Greaney

life preserver in ocean
Getty Images

A boogie boarder caught in a strong current and pulled out to sea was rescued by a trio of responders in Eastham, Massachusetts, authorities say.

Police and National Park Service Rangers responded to a report of two people struggling in the water at Nauset Light Beach around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Eastham police said. In arriving, they found one of the people had managed to make it back to shore.

Two Eastham police officers, Jake McGrath and Vicki Wagner, along with a ranger, dove into action out in the water. They reached the person and brought them safely to shore, where they were evaluated by the Eastham Fire Department.

The Eastham Police Department called the officers' response heroic, and that the situation may have had a "tragic outcome" had they not leapt into action.

