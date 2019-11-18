Bookstore and Cafe Planned for Beacon Hill Building That Housed The Hungry I

A couple of months ago, it was reported that a nationally-recognized Beacon Hill restaurant had shut down, and now we have learned that a new business that would cater to both readers and diners may be coming to the space.

Eater Boston states (via the Beacon Hill Times) that a bookstore and cafe is being proposed for the building on Charles Street where The Hungry I had been, with the first three floors of the structure housing Beacon Hill Books while the actual Hungry I space would be home to a cafe that serves breakfast and lunch along with English tea in the afternoon--and the courtyard would continue to be a seasonal outdoor dining space. If the new business gets approved by the city and gains the necessary permits/licenses, the buildout of the bookstore and cafe would be expected to take about nine to twelve months to finish.

The Hungry I, which first opened in 1981, shut down in September, several months after it was learned that the space was for sale.

The address for the former Hungry I space is 71 Charles Street, Boston, MA, 02114.

More from Boston's Hidden Restaurants

The Hungry I in Boston's Beacon Hill Has Closed

The Hungry I in Boston's Beacon Hill Is for Sale

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)