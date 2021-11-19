Boosters for All in Mass. as COVID Cases Continue to Rise Dramatically

Gov. Charlie Baker officially announced Thursday that he is opening booster shots to all residents of Massachusetts. He said he wants to make the shot accessible to anyone who wants one.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration is likely to follow suit and authorize both Pfizer and Moderna boosters for all. It's expected the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon do the same.

All Massachusetts residents age 18 and up are now eligible to get a booster six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months after receiving a Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.

With Thanksgiving next week, a lot of people are wondering about the safety of holiday gatherings. Especially as the daily case count continues to rise in Massachusetts and across much of the rest of New England.

One local epidemiologist said it's going to come down to personal risk tolerance.

"I had somebody say to me, 'Oh no, I have tickets to go to Florida -- should I go?' Of course you should go to Florida. You're way better off in Florida today than you are in Massachusetts," said Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center. "You know, blink your eyes and the safe places become the dangerous places, and vice versa. So, you know, I don't put as much emphasis on travel anymore."

The coronavirus is known to be seasonal. Experts are already warning about a winter surge as they try to avoid a repeat of last year.

On Thursday, Massachusetts health officials reported another 3,196 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That's the most in one day since February.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 3.04% Thursday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state. The last time it was at exactly 3% was Feb. 7, according to the state's COVID dashboard.

School cases also increased significantly over the past week, with a total of 3,815 students and staff testing positive.

"The question becomes when do we no longer care about cases?" Doron asked. "At some point we have to accept that even high rates of vaccination are not going to control cases and that cases aren't the main thing to care about, it's serious illness."

Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccine administration, with over 94% of adults having received at least one dose, and over 81% of the total population fully vaccinated, over 4.8 million individuals. Over 800,000 residents have received a COVID booster.

