Boqueria opens in Fort Point section of Boston

Last summer, it was reported that a group of tapas spots based in New York City was planning to expand to a space by the Boston waterfront, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to a check on the place, Boqueria opens today for dinner service in the Fort Point section of the city, moving into a space on Thomson Place between Congress Street and Seaport Boulevard. As mentioned earlier, the new spot focuses on small plates, though the menu also shows such full meals as paella, roasted chicken, hanger steak, and pork, while featuring an extensive wine list along with an array of cocktails and spirits.

Boqueria mentions on its website that it plans to introduce brunch service on September 16 and lunch service on September 18.

The address for the new location of Boqueria is 25 Thomson Place, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for all location is at https://boqueriarestaurant.com/

