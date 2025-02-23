Border agent whose death is tied to cultlike Zizians is buried with military honors

A U.S. Border Patrol agent whose killing in Vermont during a traffic stop near the Canadian border has been tied to a cultlike group was buried with full military honors Saturday at a national cemetery in Minnesota.

David Maland, 44, died Jan. 20 during the stop on Interstate 91 in Conventry, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of the border with Canada. The driver of the stopped car is accused of opening fire on Maland and other agents, sparking a shootout that left her companion dead. Both belonged to a group called the Zizians that may be linked to six deaths in three states, investigators said.

Maland was memorialized at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis during a funeral attended by family, friends, community members and Border Patrol agents from around the country.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Maland’s honor.

Court documents revealed what happened in a shootout between U.S. Border Patrol agents and people in a Toyota Prius in Coventry, Vermont, which led to the death of an agent and a man from Germany. The woman suspected of fatally shooting the agent was identified as Teresa Youngblut.

A native of Minnesota, Maland, who went by Chris, served in the Air Force and the State Department before joining the Border Patrol.

“Chris was a loving son, brother, uncle, fiance and dedicated colleague,” his family said Friday in a statement. “His kind heart and fighting soul made him a warm and inviting person to be around and pillar of strength for his country.

“We love you, Chris. You'll live in our hearts forever.”

In the Air Force, Maland was responsible for protecting bases, personnel and property. In 2001, he worked security duty at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 attacks, his family said.

He received the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among other honors, according to his obituary.

Maland was a K-9 handler at the State Department and at his Border Patrol job in Vermont. He first joined the Border Patrol in Texas.

“He will be remembered for his courage and commitment to protecting fellow Americans,” Minnesota state Rep. Krista Knudsen, Maland's cousin, said on the House floor last month. “He is also a person who served faithfully with honor and bravery. He always put his service above himself.”