Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
food & drink

Border Cafe in Cambridge's Harvard Square Won't Reopen After 2019 Fire

The restaurant's Burlington and Saugus locations remain open for business

By Boston Restaurant Talk

NBC10 Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bit more than a year ago, one of the most popular restaurants in Cambridge's Harvard Square was hit by a fire and has remain closed ever since. Now we are hearing that it is gone for good.

According to an article from Cambridge Day, Border Cafe on Church Street will not be reopening, with a general manager at the Burlington location of the small chain of Tex-Mex restaurants saying that "We decided not [to] reopen that location" and that the decision was reportedly made "at the end of the year." The manager--who Cambridge Day says had previously been a manager at the Harvard Square restaurant--describes the closing as "amicable" while not getting into further details. An update from Cambridge Day this morning further confirms this, saying that Denise Jillson of the Harvard Square Business Association heard about its permanent closure late last week.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 24 mins ago

Stadiums to Open at 10% Capacity in NY. What About Boston?

sugarloaf ski resort 29 mins ago

8-Year-Old Girl Falls From Chairlift at Sugarloaf Ski Resort

The Cambridge location of Border Cafe, which first opened in 1987, suffered damaged in a two-alarm blaze in December of 2019, with the fire starting inside the kitchen's exhaust system. The Burlington location remains open for business, as does the outlet in Saugus.

[Earlier Article]
Two-Alarm Fire Hits Border Cafe in Cambridge's Harvard Square

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)


Payment Options
Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthlyOption 2 : $5.00 USD - monthlyOption 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food & drinkCambridgeSaugusHarvard SquareBurlington Mall
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us