Safety plans for Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

A lot of us are eager to celebrate the Fourth of July, but it's also important to stay safe.

The 50th annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be just that — spectacular — as Tony Award winning Broadway actress Kelli O'Hara will headline the free event at the Hatch Shell.

Hundreds of thousands of people expected to turn out, which is the very reason why security will be strict.

Local, state and federal authorities will have a visible increased presence, keeping their eyes on the ground, in the air and on the water.

Massachusetts State Police say a dedicated team of undercover troopers and officers will be working throughout the day to identify any potential threats.

We are days away from the Fourth of July, and the city of Boston is ensuring those attending the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular can enjoy it safely.

"Beyond crowd control, our plans include investigative, tactical and intelligence resources that can respond to any situation at a moment's notice," said Massachusetts State Police interim Col. Jack Mawn.

"The FBI Boston is not aware of any specific or credible threats targeting the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular or any other July 4th festivities," said Jodi Cohen, who's with the FBI Boston Division. "That said, we must maintain a heightened state of vigilance given that we are home to many patriotic and historical landmarks and this event is an attractive and symbolic target."

Items prohibited include alcohol, backpacks, bikes, cans, drones, fireworks, glass containers, pets or weapons. However, blankets, folding chairs, handheld or should strap coolers and tents are allowed.

The event is expected to take place rain or shine, so just in case, bring an umbrella — and let's all have a good time.