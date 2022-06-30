Boston's 4th of July Weekend Traffic and Parking Restrictions

The Fourth of July weekend means traffic and parking changes in Boston due mostly to the holiday celebration on the Esplanade. The city's Transportation Department says it will be enforcing the following restrictions on area streets to avoid congestion:

June 30 to July 4: Tow zone and no stopping due to Boston police special event, Thursday through Monday

Beacon Street, from David G. Mugar Way to Clarendon Street

July 2: Tow zone and no stopping due to Boston's annual Chinatown Main Street Festival on Saturday

Beach Street , both sides, from J. F. Fitzgerald Expressway Surface Road to Harrison Avenue

Hudson Street , both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

Oxford Street, both sides, from Beach Street to Essex Street

July 3 and July 4: Tow zone and no stopping Sunday and Monday

Arlington Street , both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Berkeley Street , both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Clarendon Street , both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Dartmouth Street , both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Exeter Street , both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Beacon Street , both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street

Back Street , both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G. Mugar Way

Chestnut Street , both sides, from David G. Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Mount Vernon Street , both sides, from David G. Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Pinckney Street , both sides, from David G. Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

, both sides, from David G. Mugar Way to Brimmer Street Revere Street, both sides, from David G. Mugar Way to Charles Street

July 4: Tow zone and no stopping Monday

Arlington Street , both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

Berkeley Street , both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street , both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Dartmouth Street , both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Exeter Street , both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Fairfield Street , both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Gloucester Street , both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Hereford Street , both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Massachusetts Avenue , both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Beacon Street , both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

, both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East Boylston Street, both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

July 4: Tow zone and no stopping due to Boston's annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday

Devonshire Street , both sides, from State Street to Quake Lane

, both sides, from State Street to Quake Lane State Street, both sides, from Congress Street to Washington Street

The Transportation Department urges people attending July 4 celebrations to refrain from driving if possible, and to instead ride a Bluebike, walk, or take the train. The MBTA advises T riders to buy a round-trip train ticket for a faster trip on the way back.