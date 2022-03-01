Boston Accent Ranked ‘Most Annoying' in U.S., Survey Finds

The Boston accent was ranked as the most annoying in the U.S., according to a new survey, but it also ranked among the top 10 smartest and sexiest.

Preply, a Brookline-based online language learning platform, took a survey of more than 1,700 people across the country on the most loved and hated accents. The Boston accent came out on top as the most annoying, followed by the Midwestern accent.

When it comes to the sexiest accent, Boston ranked number six out of 10. The top spot was taken by the southern accent.

Boston also came in sixth place for the most trustworthy accent. The Midwestern accent took the number one spot for trustworthiness.

Bostonians scored higher for sounding smart, coming in at number four, with the New York accent taking the top spot.