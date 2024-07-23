Airlines in Boston struggle to recover from Crowdstrike outage impact

Fallout from Friday's Crowdstrike continues Tuesday morning as airlines struggle to recover from the meltdown.

Companies are still working to reschedule flights and reunite customers with their belongings, but even those efforts have been challenging.

There weren't only lines of people at Boston Logan International Airport Tuesday morning, but also lines of luggage.

There's were so much luggage stranded at Logan airport — some that may have made it there after its owner, some before, and reuniting these suitcases and bags with their owners is apparently going to be a long process.



That's because the delays and cancellations into and out of Logan continue Tuesday morning — a rippled effect from Friday's Crowdstrike outage.

NBC10 Boston Luggage is seen lined up at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

According to FlightAware's misery map, Boston tops the misery map Tuesday morning, with 24 cancellations and 23 delays.

Delta Air Lines is still having the hardest time getting its flights back on track, with 19 of those canceled flights into and out of Logan.

And air travelers are not only exhausted, but also upset at the lack of communication and assistance from the airlines.

There was no shortage of upset passengers at Logan Airport Friday, with more than 100 flights canceled.

"Like nothing. No vouchers, no accommodation," said Jolanta Mendakiewicz, stranded on Logan.

"All the hotels here, they were $370, so I tried to ask if we were going to get to refund. I don't have a complete answer on that yet," said Willy Kasongo, stuck at Logan.

"It's a terrible experience coming back. It's like four days in travel really, because of all the delays, so I'm frustrated," said another traveler.

Some passengers said they are getting some communication about how and where to reclaim their luggage.