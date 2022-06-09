Boston Ale House in West Roxbury Has Soft-Opened; Official Opening Imminent

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new upscale restaurant and sports bar that has been a long time in the making is finally getting ready to open its doors.

According to a Facebook post from the place, Boston Ale House in West Roxbury has been in the process of a soft-opening, with the note saying that it plans to open to the public this week. As mentioned in an earlier article, the new spot has moved into the space on Centre Street that had been home to The Squealing Pig, and before that, Eat with Jack O'Neill and the West Roxbury Pub & Restaurant.

The menu for Boston Ale House includes such items as wings, burgers, pizza, macaroni and cheese, pulled pork sliders, steak tips, pan-roasted scallops, chicken parmesan, chocolate cake, and local beers as well as wine and cocktails.

The address for Boston Ale House is 1885 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA, 02132. Its website will be at https://bostonalehousegroup.com/

