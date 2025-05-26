2 hurt in stabbing following fight at Boston nightclub

Two people were hurt in a stabbing at a nightclub in Allston early Monday morning, Boston police said.

No arrests have been made as of later Monday morning, according to police. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The incident at Han Nightclub, on Harvard Avenue, was reported about 2 a.m., police said. One injured person was found inside the club, the other outside. Both were taken to local hospitals.

Investigators believe the incident started with an altercation inside the club, according to police.