Allston

2 hurt in stabbing following fight at Boston nightclub

The incident at Han Nightclub, on Harvard Avenue, was reported about 2 a.m., police said

By Asher Klein

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

Two people were hurt in a stabbing at a nightclub in Allston early Monday morning, Boston police said.

No arrests have been made as of later Monday morning, according to police. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident at Han Nightclub, on Harvard Avenue, was reported about 2 a.m., police said. One injured person was found inside the club, the other outside. Both were taken to local hospitals.

Investigators believe the incident started with an altercation inside the club, according to police.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More Boston news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Memorial Day weekend is ending on a sunny, warmer note

Boston 9 hours ago

Boston police warn there's been a rise in robberies targeting food delivery drivers

Boston 10 hours ago

Boston police respond to several violent incidents over Memorial Day weekend

This article tagged under:

AllstonBostonCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us