Anti-war protest held in Boston as U.S. braces for Iran's response to strikes

Local reaction has continued to pour in Sunday after the United States intervened in Israel's war against Iran, bombing three key nuclear sites as part of a surprise overnight attack called "Operation Midnight Hammer."

Some of the biggest questions in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's decision to order the precision strikes on Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites are: How will Iran respond? Will this lead to a prolonged war? Did Trump have the power to launch the attack without proper authorization from Congress?

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said at a Pentagon press conference Sunday morning that our U.S. "forces remain on high alert and are fully postured to respond to any Iranian retaliation or proxy attacks, which would be an incredibly poor choice."

"We will defend ourselves," he added.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also spoke Sunday morning, saying, "As President Trump has stated, the U.S. does not seek war but let me be clear, we will act swiftly and decisively when our people, our partners, or our interests are threatened."

A rally was held in Boston Sunday in response to the strikes on Iran. A crowd of people gathered at Park Street Station for a "No War on Iran" rally, where protesters were seen holding signs and chanting. Organizers say they reject this war of aggression and demand an end to the attacks on Iran.

Peter Krause, a Boston College political science associate professor, tells NBC10 Boston that while these types of strikes can be effective at knocking out nuclear programs, it likely gives Iran more of an incentive to build the weapons than before, and that the broader conflict likely isn't going away any time soon.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization confirmed the attacks, but insisted its nuclear program will not be stopped. Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said there were no immediate signs of radioactive contamination at the three locations following the strikes.

Krause says we still don't know the full extent of the damage to these nuclear sites, but it's only a matter of time until Iran strikes back.

"I think the supreme leader and the Iranian leadership are huddled right now and have been huddled over the past day or two and before thinking about how they're going to respond both to Israeli strikes and now U.S. strikes," Krause said. "I think it's well within the realm of possibility that Iran will strike out at American or Israeli civilians abroad."

How Tehran might retaliate remains unclear, but an Iranian response could mean a wave of attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East, an attempt to close a key bottleneck for global oil supplies or a dash to develop a nuclear weapon.

President Donald Trump held a presidential address Saturday night to confirm military strikes “totally obliterated” three Iranian nuclear sites, calling for Iran’s Supreme Leader to “make peace” or face further military action.

