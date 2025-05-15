Pope Leo XIV

Boston archbishop celebrates Pope Leo XIV at special Mass

Archbishop Richard Henning spoke to the Catholic faithful at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross about the new pope Wednesday

By Michael Rosenfield

A special Mass took place Wednesday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston's South End to celebrate Pope Leo XIV.

Boston Archbishop Richard Henning said in the homily that the new pope's American roots are not as important as the task at hand.

"This is the man that the church has discerned to bear the weight of this office, and it is a weight," Henning said. "It's hard to be the person who shepherds a billion people."

Assumption University students Savina Villani and Maryja Prytko were in St. Peter's Square and witnessed the white smoke and announcement of Pope Leo XIV on Thursday. They shared the "incredible experience" of being at the Vatican for the momentous occasion.

Henning will be traveling to Rome next month. It'll be his first time meeting Pope Leo, as the two did not cross paths when the pope was Robert Prevost.

"I'm not sure I would dare to give him advice just yet," said Henning. "I'm pretty new here in Boston, too, I'm trying to figure this one out. So I think my message to him would be more joyful support."

Henning did have a message for the faithful at home about Pope Leo.

"He is not going to be here in Boston doing the work of the gospel," said Henning. "He needs us to do that."

