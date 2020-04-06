Boston Archdiocese Moves Holy Week Online Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Holy Week is going to look a little bit different this year. In an effort to eliminate crowds and slow the spread of the virus, Catholics in Greater Boston will have the chance to worship digitally.

Church services led by Cardinal Sean O’Malley will be broadcast on CatholicTV all week, leading up to Easter.

"It’s unprecedented to be unable to celebrate the holiest week of the year in our parishes, but through the gift of modern technology, CatholicTV allows us to gather virtually at the mother church of the Archdiocese with our shepherd, Cardinal Sean, for these sacred rites," Rev. Robert Reed, the auxiliary bishop of Boston and president of CatholicTV said in a statement.

O'Malley made headlines in mid-March when he cancelled all masses within the Boston Archdiocese.

There are now 12,500 coronavirus cases across the state, as of Sunday. In a press conference, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city had seen its largest single day increase in cases, announcing 259 more since Saturday. So far, 231 Massachusetts residents have died from the virus.

Between Saturday and Sunday, there was an increase of 511 cases over the previous 48 hours, according to Walsh.

"That's what a surge looks like," he said.

Those searching for the CatholicTV Network can find it online at WatchtheMass.com and CatholicTVLIVE.com. Comcast cable subscribers can find the broadcast on channel 268, while those who have Verizon should turn to channel 296. The network is also available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon FireTV.

Here is the broadcast schedule for the week:

Holy Thursday

Mass of the Lord’s Supper with Cardinal Seán O’Malley

Live at 7:30 p.m.



Good Friday

Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion with Cardinal Seán O’Malley

Live at 3 p.m., rebroadcast 9:30 p.m.



Holy Saturday

Solemn Vigil of Easter with Cardinal Seán O’Malley

Live at 7:30 p.m.



Easter Sunday

Mass of Easter Sunday with Cardinal Seán O’Malley

Live at 11 a.m., 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.



For more information on CatholicTV Holy Week programming visit CatholicTV.org/HolyWeek. For information on the Cathedral of the Holy Cross Holy Week visit: HolyCrossBoston.com