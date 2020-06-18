Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Juneteenth

Boston-Area Businesses Look to Make Juneteenth a Paid Holiday

The holiday recognizes the end of slavery in the U.S.

By By Greg Ryan – Law and Money Reporter, Boston Business Journal

Juneteenth
Getty Images

Juneteenth gets its name from the combination of June and Nineteenth and is celebrated annually on June 19. It’s also called Emancipation Day and Freedom Day.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A small but growing number of Boston-area businesses are giving their employees time off for the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, part of the national reckoning that has followed the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19 each year — this upcoming Friday — commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. It marks the date in 1865 that Union soldiers declared in Texas that slaves in the state were free, following the end of the Civil War.

Juneteenth

Juneteenth Jun 16

Virginia Governor Proposes Juneteenth as State Holiday, With Backing by Pharrell

Juneteenth Jun 15

What Is Juneteenth? The History Behind America's Other Independence Day

Few employers have traditionally given their workforce the day off. But more are doing so this week, in recognition of the calls for reflection about racism in the U.S., given Floyd’s death and the protests against police brutality that have resulted nationwide.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

JuneteenthBOSTONBoston Business JournalGreater Bostonpaid holiday
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us