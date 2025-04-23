Boston-area Catholics mourn Pope Francis, await naming of successor

Inside St. Leonard's Roman Catholic Church in Boston's North End, afternoon Mass was held Tuesday in memory of Pope Francis.

"It's a somber feeling, but it's also, there's gratitude — gratitude for the knowledge, the faith and the belief," said Thomas Mannix, who has long lived in the North End. "We lost our Holy Father, but he is in a better place, and he lived a holy life."

Dozens stopped by St. Leonard's on Tuesday, including Karen DaMico.

"I am so sad I loved him, he was an amazing pope," said DaMico. "He didn't judge, I loved a pope who didn't judge."

The death of Pope Francis, seen as a reformer within the Catholic Church, has many wondering what direction is ahead.

Adam Kolick and his family live in Brookline, but are in Rome right now during school vacation week. Before Pope Franics died, the family had bought tickets to tour the Vatican on Thursday.

"To be here during this time, it is a big deal for me," Kolick said. "While it is sudden, I also see it as kind of a peaceful thing, just kind of happy he is at rest and praying for his soul."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey paused to remember the pope on Tuesday after meeting him last May.

"He was a remarkable world leader," Healey said. "His presence was remarkable, he was a person of such humility, compassion, warmth, he was very clear about his values and particularly for standing up for those who are vulnerable."

"I hope the next pope continues on in Pope Francis remarkable foot steps," she added.

Pope Francis died Monday, setting off a period of mourning. Cardinals from around the world now head to the Vatican for the first meetings ahead of the conclave.

"'Conclave' literally means 'locked or closed room' in Latin," said Mathew Schmalz, a professor of religious studies at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester. "Cardinals will be locked away in the Sistine Chapel, though they'll be released to go to a special dormitory at night, and deliberate and vote for the successor to Pope Francis."

This process can take weeks. Twice a day, the cardinals' secret ballots will be burned. Black smoke means a pope has not been selected, while white smoke means a new pope has been chosen.

"I'll be looking to, in some ways, which cardinal's voice is the loudest, and who seems to resonate with the rest of the College of the Cardinals," Schmalz said. "We live in a very divided age, and whether or not the next pope is going to be someone who can engage that in a constructive way is a real question."

The Boston Archdiocese announced that three Masses will be held in Massachusetts this week to honor the pope.

The services will take place Wednesday at St. Theresa's Parish on Centre Street in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood, Thursday at Immaculate Conception Parish on Merrimack Street in Lowell, and Friday at St. James Church on Page Street in Stoughton. Each Mass will be held at 7 p.m.