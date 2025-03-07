Georgia man arrested in Dorchester man's 2023 killing

A Georgia man was arrested on a murder charge in Boston Thursday over a shooting that killed a man in Dorchester in 2023, police said.

The shooting left Daniel Mayers, a 33-year-old from Haverhill, dead on the afternoon of May 22, 2023, police said. Mayers was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital, having been shot multiple times.

The shooting took place just before 5 p.m. near a middle school, drawing a large police response and prompting officials to shut down Columbia Road for several hours and place the school in "safe mode."

On Thursday afternoon, Amari Williams, 21, was arrested at Boston Police Headquarters on charges of murder and carrying a firearm without a license, the department said Friday. They didn't share if Williams turned himself in, or what they suspect led to the shooting.

The Acada, Georgia, man is due to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Investigators were still looking into what happened in the shooting following Williams' arrest, and asked anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4470, or to reach out to the department's anonymous tip lines.

After his killing, Mayers' family released a statement identifying him as a pastor from Haverhill who was raised in Dorchester and calling him "someone who impacted so many others in nothing but the most positive ways."

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox asked for the public's help in catching the killer in the aftermath of the shooting: "Columbia Road is a very busy street here, it's very close to the Frederick Middle School, so we need the public's help, certainly, identifying what might have happened and occurred so we can investigate and settle this fairly quickly."