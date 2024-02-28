Boston

Boston axes plan to move O'Bryant school to West Roxbury

Boston Public Schools will be holding an O'Bryant community meeting at 5 p.m. on March 13 on Zoom to talk about the next steps and answer questions the community may have.

By Munashe Kwangwari

After significant backlash, the city of Boston is axing their controversial plan to relocate the O'Bryant School from Roxbury to West Roxbury.

The plan has been in the making for nearly a year. In fact, at one point, it was referred to by Mayor Michelle Wu as "generational change at a scale we haven't seen for some time." But now those plans thwarted in less than a year.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, Wu and Boston Public Schools leaders wrote in part that "after analyzing many sites in Roxbury and other neighborhoods, we could not find an alternative location to accommodate the expansion and student experience that had been envisioned."

The letter went on to say that "we are halting those plans indefinitely."

The plan would've moved O'Bryant, which is the most diverse of the three exam schools in Boston, to the vacant West Roxbury Education Complex on Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway. It would've given students the opportunity to work in state-of-the-art labs — giving them new green space and allow them to use upgraded athletic facilities.

However, critics have pointed out that the proposed new building is mostly inaccessible by public transportation, making it a challenge for families who live in the east of the city.

City and district leaders now return to the drawing board as this is one of more than 100 buildings in the district that need significant repairs.

