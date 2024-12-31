Crashed FedEx truck found unoccupied at Back Bay intersection, Boston police say

A FedEx truck was found crashed into a bike lane barrier in Boston's Back Bay Tuesday and apparently abandoned, police said.

The truck was unoccupied when police arrived at the scene, on Beacon Street at Berkley Street, about 12:10 p.m., Boston police said The intersection is a block from Boston Common, by an entrance to Storrow Drive.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash. Police said they had no reports of the truck being stolen and were investigating what happened.

The truck has been towed.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to FedEx for more information on what happened.