Boston Ballet to Unveil Pop-Up Public Art Installation ÜNI Next Week

Boston Ballet announced the launch Tuesday of ÜNI, a pop-up public art installation scheduled to be unveiled next week.

Mikko Nissinen, Boston Ballet's artistic director, described ÜNI as "a multimedia experience that brings people together and breaks down preconceived notions about dance." The dome structure will allow Boston Ballet to present dance films and audio-visual artwork.

It will be brought to various communities around Boston for free, starting with the Juneteenth Block Party in Roxbury's Nubian Square on June 17.

“ÜNI Public Art is an incredibly exciting addition to what Boston Ballet has to offer and is unlike anything any other dance company is doing,” Nissinen said. “Being able to showcase these innovative dance films in an immersive, pop-up structure allows us to bring Boston Ballet to communities and meet people where they are.”

Boston Ballet was able to stay open and keep its dancers employed during the pandemic by making dance films and launching its first-ever virtual season. ÜNI, created in collaboration with Gensler and MASARY Studios, is part of the organization's push "to find new ways to use dance to forge human connections, engage with the community, and reflecton the world we live in through dance."

ÜNI Public Art is an extension of the ÜNI web portal, which showcases an evolving collection of dance films curated by Nissinen. For more on ÜNI Public Art, visit bostonballet.org.