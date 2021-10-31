Boston Ballot Controversy: What to Know

Boston City Councilors Michael Flaherty and Ed Flynn are alleging that some mail-in ballots were never delivered to voters and were instead thrown out by a postal worker.

They said they have been told that that temporary mail carrier has now been either suspended or terminated.

They believe the majority of the missing ballots are from District 2, Ward 6, which is the South Boston area. And Flaherty said the Elections Department told him voting numbers are off by 200 to 250 votes compared to the preliminary election.

“It's despicable that someone would take ballots along with other mail and throw it in the trash," Flaherty said. "We learned about it from constituents calling us, saying that they requested a mail-in ballot and they never received it and we followed up."

“It’s criminal, it’s reckless. Men and women have fought for our country and died in many cases for the right for people to vote," added District 2 City Councilor Ed Flynn, a veteran himself who said many of his constituents are elderly and veterans.

The Secretary of State's Office is challenging this, however, saying there was some mail that was impacted, but that it was recovered, and there were no ballots involved.

Debra O'Malley, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of State's Office, said they have not heard from any affected voters confirming that they didn't receive ballots.

Secretary of State William Galvin is scheduled to speak Monday about anticipated voter turnout in Tuesday's election and the "collection and counting of mail-in ballots."

Attempts to reach U.S. Postal Service officials over the weekend have been unsuccessful.

Boston's Election Department said in a statement Saturday that it has yet to hear from the postal service.

Flaherty said anyone who requested a mail-in ballot and hasn't received it yet is unlikely to get one in the mail in time for Election Day and they should make arrangements to vote on Tuesday.