Barbara Lynch closing 2 last restaurants, No. 9 Park and B&G Oysters: reports

Earlier today, it was reported that one of the best-known chefs/restaurateurs had closed another one of her dining spots, and now we have learned that her final two restaurants are shutting down as well.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, No. 9 Park in Boston's Beacon Hill and B&G Oysters in the South End are both closing their doors, with an Eater Boston article saying that the former will shutter at the end of the year while the latter does not yet have a specific closing date. The Eater article includes the following statement from Lynch:

I am very proud of what I have achieved over three decades, creating these much-loved entities where so many of you chose to celebrate your special occasions. The harsh realities of the global pandemic and the many difficulties faced calls for significant investment, which neither myself nor my fellow shareholders are positioned to do.

According to Eater, sales of both spaces are in the works, and in the case of No. 9 Park, renovations could begin in early January for whatever new restaurant comes into the space, assuming that all goes as planned with the sale.

As mentioned earlier, The Rudder in Gloucester announced that it has shut down, while The Butcher Shop, Stir, Drink, Menton and Sportello all closed over the past year or so.

The Rudder in Gloucester Has Closed

